The Katherine Camels made it five wins in a row on the weekend after a huge 154-16 win over Eastside Football Club.
A seven goal haul from Josh Carlin helped the Camels to victory as they look to gain momentum heading into finals.
Advertisement
Elijah Horrock also proved instrumental in the Camels' dismantling of Eastside, kicking four goals.
The win keeps the Camels firmly in second place on the table as they look to take their winning form in to the finals.
Katherine Camels captain Andrew Symes was happy with the win saying the Camels stuck to their game plan.
"We got three or four goals in the first few minutes and I think that set the tone for us and we just won it pretty well out of the middle."
Symes said the win will give the team even more confidence heading into finals.
"It just puts other teams on edge as to where we are," he said.
"We started well at the start of the year, which generally happens, but everyone's started to gel together now and everyone knows how we play."
Next week will see the Camels sit out with a bye round, as they set their sights on the following week's second versus third encounter with the Arnhem Crows.
Symes said the Camels now had the momentum to continue their winning form.
"It was a pretty physical game, so a few sore bodies which will see us go into the bye with a good break but also holding momentum with the wins we've created," he said.
"So, the boys are up and about which is good."
The Katherine Camels will face the Arnhem Crows on Saturday, July 23 at 7pm at Nitimiluk Oval.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.