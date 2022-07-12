Katherine Times
Katherine Camels make it five wins in a row with win over Eastside

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:00am
The Katherine Camels made it five wins in a row on Sunday, thumping Eastside 156-16. Picture Katherine Camels Facebook.

The Katherine Camels made it five wins in a row on the weekend after a huge 154-16 win over Eastside Football Club.

