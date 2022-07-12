The Katherine branch of the Country Women's Association is looking to welcome more local women to its ranks.
President of CWA Katherine, Ginny Edwards, said she found there were numerous benefits to joining the group which consists largely of members aged between 20 and 40 years old.
"I really wanted to connect with the Katherine community and be involved in activities that help others," Ms Edwards said.
"Socially it's great fun too, we have a wonderful group of CWAK members."
Ms Edwards said the group was a very important part of community life as it connected women from across the region.
"It's a place for women to connect with one another in rural and remote regions and to provide assistance where it is needed within our community," she said.
"We strive to strengthen and support the community. We are here to help and will offer support when and where we can.
"People recognise the CWA as an integral part of the community. It's amazing how many people both locals and tourists who drop by for a yarn with us when we hold our market stalls."
The group doesn't just run market stalls, and the branch president said CWA Katherine also had its hand in numerous community activities.
"We recently supported a very important and significant fundraiser Dreaming Under the Stars for Dolly's Dream," Ms Edwards said.
"We cooked hundreds of bacon and egg sandwiches on Anzac Day after the Katherine dawn service and have held market stalls at the Katherine markets."
CWA Katherine will be participating in the Katherine Show on July 15, and the group also holds meetings on the first Saturday of every month.
Anyone interested in joining CWA Katherine can contact the group by emailing cwa.katherine@gmail.com, or by speaking to the members running the stall at the weekly Katherine markets.
