President's welcome
The Katherine Show is the largest community event in Katherine.
This year it will celebrate its 57th year with the theme being 'Back to the Bush'.
Katherine Show boasts the best of local craft, cooking, photography and so much more.
We are proud to announce our local charity partner this year is Dolly's Dream who are doing amazing work in the community.
From humble beginnings in 1966 with Flip Phillips as the inaugural president, to now myself, the Katherine and District Show Society Committee is very proud of how we've grown with the region's needs to bring you this great community event.
We have dedicated volunteers and community involvement every year to help put the show together who work tirelessly to support this event, and without them it wouldn't happen.
