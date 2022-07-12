Katherine Times
Police are investigating a fatal ATV-related accident in Katherine's south-west

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
Updated July 12 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:30pm
The incident, which hospitalised another man, occurred late last night.

Northern Territory Police are investigating the death of a man in Katherine overnight, after an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV)-related incident which hospitalised a second person.

