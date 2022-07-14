Charles Darwin University (CDU) has partnered with Australian National University (ANU) to seek better outcomes for First Nations people in the Northern Territory.
The partnership will run for five years and aims to build the leadership capacity of First Nations peoples, while also looking to support social and economic outcomes for the Northern Territory.
The agreement will also develop study outcomes for students at both universities by offering opportunities to enter postgraduate programs at either university, support student exchange initiatives, expand capacity for joint research projects and aid in the sharing of knowledge to develop course curriculum.
The agreement also offers opportunities for staff secondments, joint research publications, and joint development of learning resources.
CDU Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman said the partnership would help strengthen both universities and help deliver better outcomes for students, staff and the community.
"ANU and CDU have complementary values around improving outcomes for First Nations Territorians, so we're delighted to announce this joining of our two universities together," he said.
"Both institutions have a passion for improving education outcomes for students, and we know that student exchange initiatives will be of particular interest to our Territory students who want to experience life in our nation's capital."
ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt said the university served all Australians and was pleased to partner with CDU.
"We were founded to deliver the knowledge and expertise Australian needs, as well as to meet the challenges and opportunities we face as a nation," he said.
"We are excited to partner with CDU to deliver outcomes that will make a real and positive difference to the Northern Territory and its people."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
