Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Woman and infant left dead in fatal crash on Roper Highway

JC
By Jeremy Cook
July 18 2022 - 4:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 25-year-old female and an infant child have died in a crash on Roper Highway near Strangeways River on Friday evening.

A car crash on Roper Highway on Friday night has left two dead and two others hospitalised.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.