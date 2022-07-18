A car crash on Roper Highway on Friday night has left two dead and two others hospitalised.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene, 80km east of the Stuart Highway intersection, shortly before 5pm after a member of the public reported the incident.
Upon arrival, police reported a head-on collision between a truck and a sedan.
A 25-year-old female passenger and an infant child were reported dead at the scene despite the best efforts of witnesses and first responders.
A 24-year-old woman was rescued from the vehicle and was airlifted along with the 22-year-old male driver to Royal Darwin Hospital.
The truck driver was uninjured and both drivers tested negative for alcohol.
The road remained closed while Major Crash detectives continued their investigation.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
