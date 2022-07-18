Member for Katherine Jo Hersey will join five of her Country Liberal Party colleagues in the Top End Gran Fondo this Sunday, raising money for the Cancer Council.
The Member for Katherine will be joined on the 67km ride by Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro, deputy leader Gerard Maley, Member for Braitling Joshua Burgoyne and Member for Namatjira Bill Yan.
Ms Hersey said doing the challenge not only encouraged the public to support worthy causes, but made for closer ties between opposition party members.
"Being in opposition is about being in a team," she said.
"We're working towards being in government in two years' time and these are all things that we do to engage with the public along the way as well as raise money for a good cause.
"When you're a leader in your community you've got to lead by example."
The annual Pollie Pedal is sponsored by Darwin Family Law partner Julian Barry, who donates $500 to the charity of choice for every politician who finishes the event.
The team has also been sponsored by Coleman's Printing and Signage, which has donated $1000 to be split between the team's five charities.
Ms Hersey said she chose to donate to the Cancer Council for very personal reasons, as several of her family members had experienced breast cancer.
"I've had two sisters that have had breast cancer," she said.
"My grandmother had breast cancer and passed away, so it's something I'm always big on raising funds for."
Although she was fighting fit, the member for Katherine said she hadn't cycled such a long distance before, but was determined to finish the endurance challenge.
"There'll be no land speed records," Ms Hersey said.
"But I will complete it, and that's what this is about."
The Sunbuild Top End Gran Fondo takes place on Sunday July 24 in Darwin.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
