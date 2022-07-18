Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Show brings back memories for local hero

By Annie Hesse
July 18 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local hero Bianca Stubbs at the Katherine Show with her brother Brodie.

As thousands of show goers gathered at the Katherine Showgrounds on Friday and Saturday to enjoy dagwood dogs, fairy floss and the excitement of a variety of show rides, one woman's joy was overshadowed by the memories of a horrific accident.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.