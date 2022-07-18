Show brings back memories for local hero

As thousands of show goers gathered at the Katherine Showgrounds on Friday and Saturday to enjoy dagwood dogs, fairy floss and the excitement of a variety of show rides, one woman's joy was overshadowed by the memories of a horrific accident.
In 2011, a young girl was badly injured when she was flung off a show ride.
Advertisement
Only a teenager at the time, Katherinite Bianca Stubbs was the first on scene to provide crucial first aid to the girl.
'I started with St John Ambulance as a cadet when I was 12 years old, as I believe that knowing what to do in a medical emergency is extremely important," the then-14-year-old said.
"I didn't think much about it (the accident), I jumped in and all the training kicked right in.
"It was quite confronting and daunting to be the first on scene to help in such an extreme situation," Ms Stubbs said.
Eight-year-old Valeesha Chong was enjoying a ride on the 'Crazy Dancer' together with her sister Narisha when she was flung off the ride.
"The ride started and it was going faster and faster and the bar lifted up and I lifted up with it," Valeesha told the Katherine Times shortly after the accident.
"My sister tried to pull it back, but I fell out because the ride was going faster and faster.
"When I was on the ground at first I couldn't feel anything, but the ride carriers kept hitting me, again and again."
The young girl was bound to a wheelchair for months due to her severe injuries, and she had to receive numerous skin crafts.
Eleven years on, the memory of the fateful day at the Katherine Show is still vivid for the woman who came to the girl's aid.
Visiting this year's show with her own family, Ms Stubbs, 25, said seeing children on show rides would make her 'feel paranoid'.
"The accident is always in the back of my mind when I come to the show.
"It's one of those things that have always stayed with me.
"These days, I always make sure that everyone is fasted in properly, hoping that everyone will be safe."
Ms Stubbs said she was pleased to see that the 'Crazy Dancer' ride was not in operation at the Katherine Show anymore.
"But you still hear about show ride accidents around the country far too often," she said.
Advertisement
Only in 2019, two people were injured at the Fred's Pass Rural Show in Darwin when a metal arm of the 'Octopus' ride broke.
Last year a court ordered a Darwin carnival ride operator to pay $30,000 in penalties over the accident.
In 2013 a sixth-generation carnie, was given an 18-months fully suspended jail sentence for negligently causing serious harm in the incident at the 2011 Katherine Show that saw a young girl scarred for life and her rescuer forever carry the horrific memories of the scene on her mind.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.