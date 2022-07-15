Over forty veteran vehicles, those built before January 1 1920, will set off from Brisbane on Monday and are expected to reach Broome nearly a month later on August 11.
Their final destination is 4680km away, and the journey will take the 22 cars and 21 motorcycles through the heart of Australia with the rally passing through Longreach, Mount Isa and Katherine.
Rally convener Graham Donges, from the Veteran Car Club Australia (Queensland) (VCCAQ) said the club was hoping to keep a sense of adventure alive with the rally.
"It's just an adventure," Mr Donges said.
"We do these things occasionally.
"We did a re-enactment back in 2012, from Perth to Sydney to commemorate the first crossing by vehicle from West to East.
"We had so much fun on that run that we said 'let's do Adelaide to Darwin', so in 2014 we did that."
VCCAQ has also recreated the 1908 drive from Cloncurry to Brisbane undertaken by former Minister for Mines James Blair, and will be passing through the town again ahead of a stopover in Mount Isa.
Far from being rickety rust buckets, Mr Donges said the century-old cars and their drivers were more than capable of completing the herculean task ahead.
"In their day, these vehicles traversed very rough terrain," he said.
"They were built fairly rugged, and one of the things you discover is you get in tune with the car and you understand its capabilities."
Darwin-based veteran car owner Ted Mumme said he agreed, and that the cars would be at home on the Northern Territory roads.
"The car Graham is driving is similar to the first car to cross the Nullarbor back in 1912," Mr Mumme said.
"There was no road at all back in those days.
"The first car to drive from Adelaide to Darwin was only in 1908. It was the same deal, there was no road at all. These cars can take it."
Mr Mumme owns a 1915 Ford Model T Speedster, and although he isn't participating in the Brisbane to Broome rally he said he would journey down to Katherine to meet the drivers.
"That's my plan," he said.
"I'll just drive down there overnight and meet the blokes who are crazy enough to do this sort of thing."
While there were certain thrills to be had driving the veteran vehicles, the motorists were also putting their weight behind a good cause.
Rally participants will raise money for the Rural Flying Doctor Service and two mental health organisations, Beyond Blue and the Blue Tree Project.
The Blue Tree Project started in Western Australia after the 2018 death of a young man, and Mr Donges said the group would unveil a blue tree in Caboolture before their departure.
"We decided we were going to do it too," he said.
"We're going through the country and it's highlighting mental health struggles in the country, especially in males. It's fairly high and growing."
The rally convener said there was also a sense of camaraderie among participants, so an occasional breakdown didn't mean it was the end of the journey.
"We haven't had too many breakdowns on previous runs, and a lot of things that do break down you can repair because they're fairly uncomplicated sorts of things," Mr Donges said.
"But hey, if you get the bonnet up someone will always pull up, we look out for each other."
The Darwin-based veteran car owner said even if the cars broke down it wouldn't be too long before they got back on the road.
"Most of the people who drive these cars fix them up themselves," Mr Mumme said.
"They're pretty cluey on the mechanics of them all, and also how to keep them going.
"We can make things work like people did back in the old days. When your car broke down you'd find a bit of fencing wire or something lying around and you could use it to keep going.
"When you're driving on an event as far as these blokes are driving, you use ingenuity to keep them going."
Mr Donges said the participants, who came from far and wide, were not only looking forward to the drive but also meeting residents in towns along the way.
"There's just a great sense of satisfaction that you've achieved something," he said.
"There's the feeling that you've helped people along the way, and you've shown the vehicles to people who love to see them.
"Otherwise they sit in a shed somewhere in a museum and you don't get the experience of seeing the vehicle actually running or doing something."
Mr Mumme agreed.
"People love these old cars," he said.
"That's the best I can describe it. They just make people happy.
"When these cars come rolling through Katherine in a few weeks I'll bet you there'll be a lot of happy people milling around them."
The Brisbane to Broome Veteran Rally will leave Caboolture Historical Village on Monday July 18, following a ceremony led by Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Peter Flannery to commemorate the Blue Tree.
The rally is expected in Mount Isa on July 27, and Katherine on August 2.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
