Viral disease threatens entire industry

For most show-goers, the 2022 Katherine Show was a playfield for fast rides, junk food, rodeos and campdrafts.
But for pastoralists from across the region and industry representatives, this year's celebrations were dampened by the lurking threat of a disease that could destroy livelihoods and an industry that is worth $1 billion per annum to the Northern Territory.
Detected in May 2022 Indonesia and more recently in Bali, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is an acute and highly contagious viral disease that affects cloven hooved animals, including cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, camels, and deer.
While the disease does not pose a risk to human health, it could lead to a mass slaughtering of animals to eradicate the highly infectious virus that is spread via animal breath and through contact with FMD blisters.
FMD also spreads through semen and milk, and it can survive on shoes and clothes that have been in contact with infected animals or their urine and faeces.
"To say that foot-and-mouth disease poses a significant risk to Australia's beef industry is a great understatement," Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA) CEO Will Evans said.
"Arguably, being just next door in Indonesia, it makes it one of the biggest risks we've faced in Australia's history."
Every year, more than 500,000 cattle are exported from the NT alone, making the Darwin port the busiest live export port in the world.
Crippling the beef industry and the live export market, an outbreak of FMD on Australian soil could cost the nation an estimated $80 billion over several years.
Mr Evans said while FMD has been in Indonesia before and was successfully eradicated, the latest outbreak posed an enormous risk.
"During the 1980's Indonesia spent the best part of a decade running mass vaccination programs, movement control, stamping out measures and other programs to get on top of the disease," he said.
"In 1986 they were officially declared free of FMD and have remained so since."
But the CEO of the NTCA said the current outbreak was 'unmanaged', causing the FMD virus to freely spread ahead of control measures.
"As opposed to countries with 'managed' FMD (i.e. Vietnam and Malaysia), the current outbreak in Indonesia presents a higher risk as the virus is much more active in the environment.
"Today there is also significantly more international travel between our two countries.
"Over recent years there's also been a growing trend in people travelling to rural and regional parts of Indonesia, especially in Bali."
Since its detection in May, the Federal Department of Agriculture has increased the risk of FMD arriving to Australia to 11.6 per cent, triggering a change in border protocols including the provision of passenger briefings and increased screening activities on arrival from Bali.
"There is a lot more work to be done," Mr Evans said.
In 2001, millions of cows, sheep and pigs were incinerated in the UK, as the island nation fought a desperate war against FMD, restricting animals' and people's movements and locking down entire regions.
Export of meat and dairy products came to a halt, and more than six million animals were slaughters, costing the British economy $13 billion.
If detected in Australia, FMD would close live export immediately.
While pastoralists are calling for the implementation of harder and faster biosecurity measures - such as foot baths at airports - NT Agribusiness Minister Paul urged travellers to be vigilant.
"Don't be the person who brings this disease back to the Territory," he said.
Mr Kirby said his Department was continuing to work with the Federal Government to find ways to 'best clean people's footwear' upon arrival from overseas.
Northern Territory livestock owners are urged to report any unusual signs in animals by calling 1800 675 888.
