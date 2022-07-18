Katherine Show draws large crowd to region

Thousands of locals and travellers flocked to the annual Katherine Show last week.
Show Day saw such a large crowd through the gates, that all show ATMs ran out of money.
For Celeste Young, who is travelling around Australia with her young family, the event was a highlight of her time in the Northern Territory.
"As soon as the borders opened after Covid, we hit the road," the mother-of-three said.
"It's beautiful to see so many people come together here in Katherine. It's local shows like this that really showcase the community spirit of a small country town."
Ms Young said while she had to take her family back home to Victoria 'at some stage soon', she would like to return one day to see more of the Katherine region - and the show.
"We've seen a country show or two in our time, but this one here (in Katherine) is really special. We all enjoyed it very much - there is something here for everyone.
"Maybe we have to plan next year's travels around the Katherine Show and come back."
Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA) Project Coordinator Annabelle Keith said the show was not only a great community event, but also 'the perfect platform' to showcase the work local school students had put into the annual NTCA Cows For Schools Program.
Established in 2017, each year more than forty primary school classrooms across the Northern Territory are provided with two-dimensional wooden cows which students get to decorate for their annual show.
"As part of the Cows for Schools Program, we teach the next generation of potential pastoralists about the importance of the beef industry for the Northern Territory," Ms Keith said.
"Students were provided with the opportunity to partake in a virtual classroom program, tailored specifically for lower and upper primary school students.
"Sessions have been designed and linked to the Australian Curriculum and in the lead-up to decorating their cows, students had the opportunity to talk directly with farmers and pastoralists, complete quizzes, have Q&A time and most importantly learn more about where their food comes from."
Ms Keith said this year not only Katherine schools took part in the program, but also students from as far away as Bulla, Timber Creek and Mataranka.
"It is a great way for young people to learn about the cattle industry, and it is really exciting to see students at the show get excited about the cow they worked on.
"These are the cattlemen and women of the future. It is fantastic that our regional shows provide such a positive platform for us to showcase the work the students have done."
An overall winner of this year's Cows For Schools program will be judged at the Darwin Show next weekend.
The winning class will potentially be invited to open the annual NT Cattlemen's conference in front of more than 700 attendees in Alice Springs next year.
