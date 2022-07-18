Two memorial services to be held for NT footy legend

Northern Territory football star Willie Rioli Snr, who passed away suddenly last Tuesday, will be farewelled over three days in August.
The four-time NTFL premiership star suffered from a heart attack, aged 50.
A memorial service is set to be held at St Mary's Cathedral in Darwin on August 10, followed by an August 12 burial at Pirlangimpi on Melville Island.
Last week, the Tiwi Bombers FC announced the star's sudden passing on social media.
"The Tiwi Bombers FC is saddened by the loss of former player and coach Willy Rioli Snr.," the statement read.
"A great contributor for both the Tiwi Bombers and more recently the Tiwi Islands Football League."
Rioli's former club St Mary's joined the sentiment.
"The St Mary's Football Club sends our deepest love, respect and condolences to the Rioli family on the passing of Willie Rioli Snr.," the club said in a statement.
"A four time premiership player for our club, Rioli Snr made his senior debut in 1987/88 and won the Nichols Medal in the following 1988/89 season at the age of 16.
"He was recognised as a big game player, winning the 1992 Australia Day Medal as the NTFL's best player against Geelong and he was also named best on ground in the NT's win over Essendon in 1990.
"He had strong ties to NTFL clubs Waratah and the Tiwi Bombers, and of course the Imalu Tigers in the Tiwi Islands Football League through playing and coaching and we acknowledge the imprint he left on football in the Northern Territory.
"An NTFL Player Life Member and NT Representative player, he was drafted by the Hawthorn Football Club in 1990 and also played with success for South Fremantle in the WAFL."
Chairman of AFL Northern Territory (AFLNT) Sean Bowden said the league and the game was in mourning for the NTFL Player Life Member, Nichols Medallist, multi-Premiership and representative player, and Tiwi Islands Football League (TIFL) President.
"During his playing career he had success with the NTFL's St Mary's Football Club and WAFL's Fremantle South, became a member of the 1988 NT Bi-Centennial team, was selected in multiple NT representative sides and was drafted by Hawthorn Football Club in the early 90's," Mr Bowden said.
"After an outstanding playing career, Rioli filled a range of roles across football at the Tiwi Islands, including Head Coach for NTFL's Tiwi Bombers, Premiership Coach for TIFL's Imalu Tigers and later he became the TIFL President.
"Willie was a proud Tiwi man - always respectful and holding to the strongest of values in the way he conducted himself," Bowden said.
"He was a valuable, passionate and down to earth mentor for the footy community on the Islands and it was a privilege to play against him and in later years, work beside him."
The head of AFLNT, Sam Gibson, also paid tribute to Rioli's Territory football legacy.
"We will long remember Willie's contribution to football," Mr Gibson said. "His legacy contributions included putting his hand up as the 2021/22 TIFL President and leading the competition through a COVID interrupted season.
"Willie was greatly loved across the Territory football landscape and our thoughts are with the Rioli family at this tragic time for them and the broader football community."
Meanwhile, the Rioli family has been 'inundated with love and condolences' on the passing of 'Uncle Willie'.
A GoFundMe page, set up to coordinate offers of assistance, has raised more than $8,000 since last week.
"Any money donated will go directly towards the family for funeral and wake costs in Darwin and on the Tiwi Islands," the family said, thanking supporters for their 'love at this time'.
Willie Rioli Snr - a Territory footy legend
At the young age of 17, Willie Rioli won the Nichols Medal - the NTFL's highest individual honour - while playing for St Mary's.
The same year, he joined WAFL to play the 1989 season for South Fremantl, where he led allcomers with a 30-disposal, two-goal effort to help the Bulldogs qualify for the season's grand final.
The next year, still in the WAFL, the then 18-year-old showed off his talent with 27 disposals and four goals in the semi-finals.
In the 1990 National Draft Rioli was drafted by Hawthorn, where he played a season for the club's reserves team, before playing for South Fremantle again.
Football Achievements:
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.