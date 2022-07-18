Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Creative Katherinites to benefit from new training program

Updated July 18 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 9:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine Regional Arts will be part of a brand-new learning program for creative young adults in regional communities across Australia. Picture: Facebook (Katherine Regional Arts)

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) is rolling out a brand-new national learning program designed and dedicated to outer metropolitan and regional communities across Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.