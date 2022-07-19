Godinymayin celebrates 20 years of Djilpin Art

An exhibition of art, artifacts and history from Djilpin Arts in Beswick continues to lures visitors to the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts & Culture Centre.
On display in Katherine until the end of the month, the Djarmalak, Come Together exhibition celebrates 20 years of art, culture and community, filling all of the Arts & Culural Centre's galleries and even foyer spaces.
Advertisement
The history of Djilpin
Established in Beswick - a stronghold of Indigenous culture - for 20 years Djilpin has highlighted and celebrated the creativity and culture of the community.
Even before Djilpin emerged, Beswick had been the place where cultural practice had found various modern iterations: the White Cockatoo Dancers, Jarraluk Arts, and the legacy of David Blanasi.
In Djilpin's origins, founding Director Balang T E Lewis was initially driven by a desire to bring back the songs, establishing the Walking With Spirits Festival in 2002.
Ignited by this project, artists began bringing their works to the site of the future building, expressing their long-held desire to have their cultural practice supported.
From the early days, Djilpin artists explored new mediums: etchings, silk screen and wood block prints, textiles and traditional weaving practices that flew off to fine art galleries beyond the Territory.
What grew from Djilpin was a vast array of new art - not for art's sake, but for cultural survival.
The Djarmalak, Come Together Exhibition
The exhibition, which has been open since mid-June, seeks to represent Djilpin's range and history, allowing visitors to discover a rich mix of both archival and recent art, new and un-exhibited as well as special pieces from Djilpin's legacy artists.
"It matters little to the artists that the timber has been carved with the help of a small electric tool, that the wood block print has been bled through with pigment and printed on Iwaki paper, that the surface has been sealed with the help of whitefella adhesive, or that the image scratched into an etching plate was revealed in an acid bath," Djilpin said in a statement.
"Each artwork in this exhibition represents a section of an infinite knowledge system, a tapestry of history, a living culture.
"Everything you will see on view at Godinymayin - whether depicting plant, animal or spirit, or whether manifested as print, sculpture, woven object or painting - sits within a complex system of kinship, place, and identity."
Djarmalak, Come Together will be on display at Godinymayin until July 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.