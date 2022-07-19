Katherine Times
Summer Starts Early campaign to lure visitors to the NT

July 19 2022 - 5:30am
Much loved by tourists and locals alike: The Katherine Low Level.

In a bid to bolster the local tourism sector, the NT Government has launched its Summer Starts Early in the NT campaign, aiming to boost Territory tourism numbers in the typically quieter low season.

