Summer Starts Early campaign to lure visitors to the NT

In a bid to bolster the local tourism sector, the NT Government has launched its Summer Starts Early in the NT campaign, aiming to boost Territory tourism numbers in the typically quieter low season.
"Our billion dollar tourism industry is bouncing back and in its most exciting high season since the start of the pandemic," NT Tourism Minister Nicole Manison said.
"We want the tourists to keep coming, especially in our traditional low season and that's why we have invested $5 million into the Summer Starts Early in the NT campaign."
The campaign is targeted at Australians that are fed up with the dreary winter weather and don't want to fight the Christmas holiday crowds.
"It is time to remind our southern family and friends that the NT is an idyllic destination to escape colder southern temperatures, experience adventure, explore rugged landscapes and delve deep into exciting cultural experiences," Ms Manison said.
As part of the campaign Tourism NT has partnered with Australian airlines, online travel retailers, travel agents and car hire companies.
The NT Government is hoping the campaign will inspire Australians to escape the polar blasts they are currently experiencing and start their summer early, in the Northern Territory.
"We know how important tourism is to the Territory - providing over 12 000 jobs across the NT and injecting over $2.6 billion back into our local economy."
