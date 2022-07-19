'My young girls were screaming' - Tourist recounts Vic Hwy crash

A tourist has taken to social media after finding out the hard way 'how dangerous travelling can be'.
Melbournite Kane Gray was travelling along the Victoria Highway, from Katherine to Kununurra, on the weekend, when he and his family witnessed what he describes as a 'terrifying moment, resulting in devastation'.
In a bid to warn other motorists to take extra caution on the road, especially during the busy tourist season, Mr Gray shared his experience with caravan and camping pages across social media, attracting the attention of more than 3,000 people.
"We were following another caravan, while travelling at 95 to 100km/h, when a (vehicle) with a full van began to overtake us," Mr Gray said.
"I immediately said to my wife that it wasn't a great idea (as) we were following another van, and we were approaching a bridge."
Mr Gray said as the vehicle passed his car, the van started to sway.
"The van only missed the van in front of us by millimeters," he said.
"At this stage, the sway was too much, and (the driver) lost complete control."
According to Mr Gray's eye-witness account, the van jack-knived before getting flung over the guard raid and landing on its roof.
"My young girls were literally screaming, and everyone was obviously panicked."
Mr Gray said his wife attempted to call for help, but with no reception the good Samaritans had to flag down a passing car and send them to the nearest town for phone coverage.
"I ran down to the scene, engine still running, certain I was going to find bodies."
Miraculously though, the couple, in their 60s, survived.
"The van and car were a complete mess, and frankly, we're all stunned they walked out of it," Mr Gray said.
An emergency nurse who happened to come across the scene, provided assistance until help arrived, allowing Mr Gray and his family to continue their journey.
"Fair to say, the rest of the way to Kununurra was a very slow drive," he said.
In the wake of the crash, Mr Gray urged travellers to be cautious on Territory roads.
"This a timely reminder that things can, and often do, go wrong on the road quite quickly.
"We've seen plenty of hairy moments on the roads that have ended fine, most of them being extremely close calls.
"Driving with a van is more dangerous than some people realise, and arriving somewhere later, or missing out on a campsite, attraction or moment, is far better than not arriving at all."
The NT road toll currently stands at 26. On average, the lives of 36 people are cut short every year on Territory roads.
