Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

'Never click on the link' - NT Consumer Affairs issues warning

Updated July 20 2022 - 3:23am, first published July 19 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NT Consumer Affairs urges Territorians to be 'highly suspicious' of text messages in wake of new NT-wide SMS scam.

Northern Territory Consumer Affairs is urging Territorians to be vigilant and not fall for the latest scam text messages.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.