'Never click on the link' - NT Consumer Affairs issues warning

Northern Territory Consumer Affairs is urging Territorians to be vigilant and not fall for the latest scam text messages.
"There are a series of scam text messages being distributed currently, claiming to be from Afterpay," NT Consumer Affairs said in a statement.
Advertisement
"Always be highly suspicious of any text message you're not expecting. And never click on the link.
"Scammers can use links to access your phone or gather personal details from fake websites the link may send you to. Being inquisitive and clicking on a link is never advised."
Earlier this month, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) registered new rules that will require telcos to identify, trace and block SMS scams.
ACMA Chair Nerida O'Loughlin said the new rules came in response to evidence that SMS scams were increasing in prevalence and impact.
"The rules are the latest step towards providing better protections for consumers against scams and making Australia a harder target for scammers," Ms O'Loughlin said.
"SMS scams can be highly sophisticated and have devastating financial and emotional impacts for victims. In some circumstances, scammers can take a person's life savings and cause profound ongoing distress.
"These scam messages are deeply frustrating to Australians because they are received on devices that are an essential part of our social and economic lives.
"Almost every Australian adult and business is affected. We shouldn't have to screen messages and adopt workaround behaviours to be able to feel safe and stay connected."
According to ACCC Scamwatch data, financial losses from SMS scams this year to date increased by 188 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 - from around $2.3 million to over $6.5 million. SMS scams accounted for about 32 per cent of all reported scams to date this year.
"There is no silver bullet to stop scams, but we know enforceable laws can have a significant impact and every blocked scam is a win for consumers," Ms O'Loughlin said.
"The harder we make it for scammers, the less Australians are likely to be targeted."
Ms O'Loughlin said the action to target scam SMS would build on the success of the 2020 industry code that tackled scam calls.
"In the first 16 months after the Reducing Scam Calls code was put in place, telcos reported blocking over 549 million scam calls to Australian phone numbers, and we have seen a dramatic drop in scam call complaints.
"We expect to see SMS scams reduce as industry step up to do more to protect their customers," she said.
Under the rules, telcos must also publish information to assist their customers to proactively manage and report SMS scams, share information about scam messages with other telcos and report identified scams to authorities.
If you think you've been scammed, contact your bank and phone company immediately and report it to Scamwatch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.