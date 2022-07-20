Much-loved doctor passes away

Katherine has lost one of its greatest.
Much-loved Dr Jim Scattini passed away on Sunday.
For more than 50 years Dr Scattini, affectionally called 'Dr Scatt', served the town and the region as general practicioner.
In 2016, the overwhelming turnout for his retirement party proved just how much of an impact he and his wife, Marie, had made on the community over the years.
At the time, Katherine Town Council mayor Fay Miller said there was 'no way' the Katherine community could let Dr Scatt and Marie retire without telling them 'how much they've been appreciated and how much they've been loved'.
"Thank you seems totally inadequate for the 50 years that Dr Jim Scattini and his wife Marie have dedicated to health in Katherine," Ms Miller said.
"It was an absolute pleasure to see so many people come to pay their respects to them at the end of an extraordinary era.
"By the time the event was in full swing, there were people standing three-deep around the walls of the gymnasium. I don't even see this many for a high school assembly."
At the 2016 retirement party, Dr David Brummitt who worked with Dr Scattini for many years, said Dr Scattini's presence had had a calming effect on patients and clinic staff during high-pressure situations.
"We all think, Jim's here, well be right", he said.
Today, Katherine Town Council paid tribute to the much-loved doctor.
"Legends are hard to find, but one who you would salute and be most honoured and privileged in knowing, would be a gentleman by the name of Dr Jim Scattini," the council said in a statement.
"Due to his commitment and dedication to the community, he was awarded the only Key to Katherine in 2016.
"A trusted, kind-hearted and humble doctor who left an imprint on all he met.
"To the family, we send our caring thoughts your way to support you through this time.
"The legacy of Jim's stories will continue."
Former Member for Katherine, Willem Westra van Holthe, joined the sentiment, extending his condolences to Marie and Dr Scattini's family.
"An immensely humble man, Jim Scattini wouldn't like people singing his praises too loudly. However, Jim was considered by all who knew him as a legend in the field of medicine and a person absolutely committed to the people of Katherine whom he served with great distinction and honour," Mr Westra van Holthe said.
"For those of us who knew him personally, he was kind, caring and a gentle man.
"I've seen him bring new life into this world and bring others back to life from the brink.
"I'm sure Jim is resting in peace now, full of the knowledge that he left Katherine a better place for his presence.
"He will never be forgotten. His name will forever be spoken."
