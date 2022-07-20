Investigation underway following death of woman near Katherine

A woman has died in a community near Katherine last night, in what police believe to be a family violence-related incident.
Police were called to the scene at around 11pm last night and found the woman unresponsive.
St John Ambulance paramedics commenced CRP, but the 33-year-old was pronounced dead just after midnight.
Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Lawson said while investigations were still ongoing, police believe the woman had been involved in a fight with a female relative.
The case is being treated as a family violence incident.
