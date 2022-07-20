'Absolutely overdue' - McCarthy supports push for additional NT Senators

A new push by the Labor Government could see Territorians elect twice as many senators in the next federal election.
Special Minister of State, Senator Don Farrell, is calling for the numbers of senators in the NT and the ACT to be doubled - a push that is supported by Territory Senator Malarndirri McCarthy.
Advertisement
"I'm incredibly excited and supportive of the prospect of doubling the number of Senators representing the Northern Territory and ACT," Senator McCarthy said.
"Territorians deserve to have their voice heard and amplified in our federal Parliament.
"This is absolutely overdue.
"Having more parliamentarians to fight for the Territory in Canberra would be incredibly important for our growth and development in Katherine and the wider Territory."
Senator McCarthy said her party fought 'hard to stop the NT's Lower House representation being reduced' to one seat while Labor was in opposition.
"Right now, the NT has two senators representing about 250,000 people but Tasmania has 12 senators representing about 560,000 people," she said.
Why are there only two Senators in the NT and the ACT?
The Australian Constitution says that all Australian states will have equal representation in the Senate.
The ACT and the NT are not mentioned in the Constitution.
It wasn't until the 1970s, when Gough Whitlam's Labor Government wanted to see greater democratic powers for people in the Northern Territory and the ACT, that the territories were allowed seats in the Senate.
But while the Constitution states that the Australian Parliament can allow territory representation, it doesn't specify how many ACT and NT senators can be elected.
It is up to the Federal Government to decide how many senators - if any - the territories can have.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.