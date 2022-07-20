A social media sensation and TV star has discovered the 'indescribable' beauty of one of Katherine's tourist magnets.
Sharing photos of herself dipping in the Katherine TV star, influencer finds 'most beautiful place in universe' in Katherine, former Big Brother housemate with her 1.7 million Facebook fans, Constance Hall praised the location.
"Today I think we found the most beautiful place in the universe, the crystal clear hot springs of Katherine are indescribably astounding," she posted yesterday evening, attracting more than 13,000 likes overnight.
Locals were quick to jump on board to point the 2019 Dancing with Stars contestant to other noteworthy destinations across the Katherine region, and one local woman even invited her to her upcoming wedding.
Staying in the NT for four days, Hall, whose followers include stars like Ashton Kutcher, Ellen DeGeneres and Whoopi Goldberg, told her fans that she had dreamed of visiting the Northern Territory since she 'was old enough to buy a lonely planet and Google was invented'.
After opening her first retail space for her clothing label 'Queen the Label' in Fremantle last week, and being scammed out of her savings, the mother-of-five who also has two step children, said her four-day get-away was anything but easy.
"It's not an easy thing, removing me from five kids, two dogs and a husband who all rely on me," she said.
"Of course parental guilt is rearing it's ugly head, sometimes you just gotta take your own advice and remember that if you break they break and in turn, if you shine they shine.
"So here I am. Pinching myself as I dive into the warm waterfalls of the Northern Territory."
Ms Hall said while swimming in the NT, she felt 'disconnected and reconnected and filled with the special dopamine fueled happiness' that she could only get from 'waterholes in the forest', but she was also well aware of what could be lurking beneath the surface.
"(I am) strictly following croc safety guidelines," she said..
"I ain't a risk taker in croc territory.
"And the people are so friendly here," she added.
"Massive respect and gratitude to the Traditional Custodians of this land, it blows me away that a culture has been here for 50000 years and never damaged or destroyed anything, leaving everything so dam (sic) magic."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
