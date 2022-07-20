Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Festival to offer once-in-a-lifetime opportunities

Updated July 20 2022 - 9:04pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Barunga Festival is set to celebrate the best of Indigenous art, sport, dance, music and culture. Picture: Nangu Band, Wadeye. Facebook.

One of the region's most-loved festivals is set to return after being cancelled earlier in the year due to Covid.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.