Festival to offer once-in-a-lifetime opportunities

One of the region's most-loved festivals is set to return after being cancelled earlier in the year due to Covid.
Held over three days in August, the Barunga Festival aims to attract more than 2,000 guests from across the country to the small community 80km south of Katherine.
From August 12th to August 14, the Festival will be celebrating the best of Indigenous art, sport, dance, music and cultural activities.
Maintaining its long and proud history as one of Australia's most important cultural events, 'the event has become an important and immersive experience for both First Nations Australians and travellers seeking genuine connections with Australia's thriving cultural history,' organisers said.
Sport
Sport plays an important part of remote community life and is the true backbone of the Barunga Festival Program in 2022. Teams from across the NT, Central Australia and Victoria will come together to participate in a variety of sports.
Sporting competitions will include men's Aussie Rules football (AFL), women's Aussie Rules football, men's basketball, women's basketball and women's softball.
Culture
Sharing traditional culture with the broader community lies at the heart of the annual Barunga Festival.
The traditional cultural program presents many once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for guests to engage in traditional dance, spear throwing, yidaki (didgeridoo) playing, bush medicine, weaving and storytelling.
Jawoyn Junior Guides, a Barunga School initiative, will see students design and lead tours of the community and surrounding bush.
The Banatjarl Strongbala Wimun Group (Women's Council) will set up under several Wugurlarr Bough Sheds (traditional shelters) for workshops in traditional skills including traditional weaving, bush medicine, bush tucker and damper making.
