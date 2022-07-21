'Stricter border restrictions needed' after viral disease detection

The recent discovery of viral fragments of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in meat products in Victoria, has livestock producers across the country on edge.
On Wednesday, viral fragments of foot and mouth disease were discovered in pork products on shop shelves in the Melbourne CBD.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the products were seized from several supermarkets and a Melbourne warehouse.
An undeclared beef product carried by a passenger who recently returned from Indonesia also tested positive for foot and mouth viral fragments.
"If you try to bring products into the country without declaring them, you will be caught," Mr Watt said.
Meanwhile biosecurity measures continue to be ramped with a rollout of sanitised foot mats at all Australian international airports announced this week.
But David Connolly, President of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA), said the measure might be 'too little, too late'.
"The industry appreciates the efforts the Government is making to keep this disease out, but it's a pity it's taking so long," Mr Connolly said.
"In my speech at the NTCA conference in March I already called for more urgent biosecurity funding. It's the end of July now and we're still waiting.
"We also welcome the announcement of the foot mats - it's what the NT Cattlemen's Association has been calling for. But it's not just about announcing the mats - the Government has to make sure they (the mats) go to all airports immediately."
Mr Connolly said while the industry was grateful for the increase in biosecurity measures at Australian borders, major concerns remained.
"If increased testing finds viral fragments now - what has been coming into the country unfound?"
Mr Connolly also questioned why enormous pressure from the entire agriculture sector had been needed to increase Australia's biosecurity measures.
"Biosecurity on an island homeland doesn't just affect agriculture," he said.
"Biosecurity threats in Australia affect all Australians. If this disease enters the country, there will be a cost for all Australians."
An outbreak of FMD on Australian soil could cost the nation an estimated $80 billion over several years, crippling the beef industry and the live export market.
In the Northern Territory, the disease, that would shut down the live export trade immediately, would destroy livelihoods and an industry that is worth $1 billion per annum to the NT.
The General Manager of the Tipperary Group of Stations, said cattle producers and pastoralists across the region were 'bloody concerned'.
"The Government needs to do everything they can possibly do to keep FMD out of the country," Mr Connolly said.
"Whilst we need to deal with our neighbours respectfully, we do need to look at stricter border controls and security.
"We're not calling for border closures, but very strict border restrictions need to be put in place.
"This disease isn't going to be brought into the country by someone doing the right thing.
"This disease is going to come to Australia by someone doing the wrong thing."
Detected in May 2022 in Indonesia and more recently in Bali, FMD is an acute and highly contagious viral disease that affects cloven hooved animals, including cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, camels, and deer.
While the disease does not pose a risk to human health, it could lead to a mass slaughtering of animals to eradicate the highly infectious virus that is spread via animal breath and through contact with FMD blisters.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
