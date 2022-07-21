Back Roads TV Show discovers 'son of God loves Mexican food' in the NT

Visiting and showcasing Australia's regional towns since 2015, ABC's Back Roads has come across a variety of picture-perfect, diverse and culturally rich places. But none combines stunning beauty, culture and serious quirkiness better than Katherine in the Northern Territory.
Presented by Albert Wiggan, a Bardi-Kidja man from the Western Australian Kimberley, Katherine featured on Back Roads on Monday.
Advertisement
While the environmentalist set out to learn how Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians live and work together 'in a region where sixty percent of the people identify as Aboriginal', it was the scenery of Nitmiluk Gorge on Cicada Country, home to the Jawoyn people, that initially captured his attention.
In breathtaking images, Mr Wiggan showcased the region's most popular tourist magnet and its ancient stories.
But it was the NT's most-photographed graffiti - the 'Jesus Loves Nachos' writing on Katherine's Highlevel Bridge - that had the TV presenter most stunned.
"I never expected this. This has got to be the most unlikeliest icon in an Outback town," he said.
"I had no idea that the son of God loves Mexican food", he told Katherine author and former Alderman Toni Tapp Coutts, who holds the trademark for the slogan.
Mrs Tapp Coutts, who watched Back Roads at her Katherine home with husband Shaun, said she loved the latest episode.
"I thought the photography was absolutely stunning," she said.
"We live in the most amazing landscapes and Back Roads captured that beautifully."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.