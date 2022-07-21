Man's disappearance treated as 'suspicious' by police

Northern Territory Police are renewing their call for information into the disappearance of a man from Leanyer earlier this year.
Tony Rowe, 36, disappeared on May 28, after leaving a licensed venue in Leanyer and travelling to an address in Moulden. He was last seen leaving Moulden around 9.30pm.
Mr Rowe is described as Caucasian, 179cm tall with a medium build, short light brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. He has a tattoo of a Viking on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a yellow fishing shirt, shorts and thongs.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Justene Dwyer said NT Police had 'serious concerns for Tony's welfare and his disappearance is now being treated as suspicious'.
NT Police are appealing for anyone who saw Tony on the night of May 28 at any location between Leanyer and Moulden, to contact NT Police on 131 444 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersnt.com.au.
