Man's disappearance treated as 'suspicious' by police

Updated July 21 2022 - 2:30am, first published 1:30am
Tony Rowe, 36, disappeared on May 28, after leaving a licensed venue in Leanyer and travelling to an address in Moulden. He was last seen leaving Moulden around 9.30pm. Picture: NT Police

Northern Territory Police are renewing their call for information into the disappearance of a man from Leanyer earlier this year.

