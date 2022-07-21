First case of monkeypox detected in NT

Monkeypox has been recorded in the Northern Territory for the first time.
NT Health said in a statement that the confirmed case had been detected in a traveller who had recently returned from an overseas trip and was currently in isolation in the Top End.
The Health Department said the person would not present a health or transmission risk to the public.
Monkeypox had not been identified in Australia before May 2022.
It is a rare viral illness that can become serious.
The illness typically starts with fever and swollen lymph nodes and may also include headache, muscle aches, joint pain and back pain.
A distinctive rash usually begins within one to three days of appearance of fever. The rash lesions normally begin to develop at the same time on any part of the body, including the mouth, eyes and genitalia.
Monkeypox usually clears up on its own, with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks.
The incubation period of monkeypox is typically between seven and 14 days but can range from five to 21 days.
Transmission can occur through close contact with lesions on the skin, body fluids, including respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials such as linen and towels.
