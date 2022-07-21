Katherine Times
First case of monkeypox detected in NT

Updated July 21 2022 - 4:27am, first published 3:30am
Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that can become serious. Picture: WHO.

Monkeypox has been recorded in the Northern Territory for the first time.

