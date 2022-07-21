Katherine lawyer goes out on her own

A young lawyer from Katherine has taken a leap of faith and opened up her own law firm.
'Duggan Family Lawyers' opened its doors for clients at the beginning of the month - proudly run by Michelle Duggan.
Having worked in legal practices in the Northern Territory for nearly ten years, Ms Duggan told Lawyers Weekly she took the plunge to open her own firm to be able to 'establish a practice on her own terms'.
"I actually never thought I would be in this position," she said.
"It was not something I had aspired to do, but it was something that I started to think about at the beginning of this year and I decided to go for it."
Despite being based in Darwin, Ms Duggan, who was delivered in Katherine 30 years ago by the late Dr Jim Scattini, hasn't forgotten her roots.
"I travel to my hometown of Katherine to provide legal services once a month," she said.
"Not only is it an opportunity to provide legal services in a small town that has limited options for legal services, but it also allows me to see my family and maintain my connection to Katherine and give back to a place that helped shape who I am today."
A twin and one of five siblings, Ms Duggan attended Katherine South Primary and later St Joseph's College where she was named Dux of the school.
She studied law at Charles Darwin University before starting as a law clerk at Ward Keller in the NT, from where she worked her way up to become a senior associate with national law firm Hunt & Hunt.
"Since going out on my own, I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support from my friends, family, former colleagues and the profession," she said.
"As scary as it was, this support is really humbling and it is greatly appreciated."
Long-term Katherinite Jenny Duggan said she was proud of her daughter's achievement.
"Michelle lives, breathes and loves the Northern Territory.
"I am proud of her for having a go on her own."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
