Woman charged over death at Rockhole Community

Police have charged a 26-year-old woman in relation to the death of a 33-year-old woman in Katherine's Rockhole community earlier this week.
Police allege the women, who were related, engaged in an argument that turned physical.
Detective Acting Superintendent Paul Lawson said the 33-year-old had had an existing medical condition, 'which appears to have been a contributing factor in her death'.
Det A/Supt Lawson said the woman's relative had been charged with one count of Violent conduct causing death.
She has been remanded in custody to appear in Darwin Local Court on July 25.
