PFAS treatment plant to be commissioned in 'coming weeks', but chemicals continue to spread

Katherine's long-awaited $24-million PFAS plant is set to be commissioned in 'the coming weeks', the Minister for Essential Services said on Thursday.
The facility, which has been imported from the US, will be the largest of its kind in Australia.
Advertisement
Turning potentially toxic drinking water into clean water, the treatment plant will be 'an important facility for the Katherine region', Minister Selena Uibo said.
"It was built to industrial specifications and is set to process 10 megalitres of water per day to supplement Katherine's drinking water supply."
Firefighting exercises conducted at RAAF Base Tindal between 1988 and 2004 caused toxic PFAS to enter the Katherine River and its aquifer system.
Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are manufactured chemicals that are commonly detected in the blood of many people in the general community from food, water, dust and everyday household products including stain- and water-repellent fabrics, nonstick products, polishes, waxes, paints and cleaning products.
In 2018, then local GP Dr PJ Spafford raised alarms after finding what he said were 'very high levels' of PFAS traces in blood samples of Katherine residents.
"These figures are scary," he said at the time, adding that high levels of PFAS could be associated with various cancers and other health problems.
"The people of Katherine are left with the slender thread of hope that there will be no adverse effects from this."
After taking thousands of water samples in and around Tindal and Katherine, a series of environment reports were released in 2018, outlining PFAS exposure risks.
In June 2020 the Federal Court approved an historic $212 million class action settlement for PFAS contamination caused by the Commonwealth in Katherine, Williamtown and Oakey.
Katherine received $92.5 million for the class action over PFAS contamination and payments were made to more than 2500 people.
After months of delays, a Shine Lawyers spokesperson - the firm representing the class action clients - confirmed settlement payments started appearing in people's bank accounts in March 2021.
But only last month, half a decade after leaching into the river, the Department of Defence said the chemical had continued to spread.
In June 2022, a group of locals in the suburb of Cossack were informed that their bore water had been contaminated.
"PFAS above health base guidance values were not previously found in this location during the investigation phase," representative for the Department of Defence, Dan Fankhauser, said.
Earlier this week, Maddens Lawyers, who are handling a separate class action for Katherine, informed their clients that the 'present situation' was 'highly unsatisfactory'.
Advertisement
A Special Counsel for Maddens Lawyer is set to host a meeting with Katherine clients next week.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.