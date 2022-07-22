Mayor's Column

Congratulations to the Katherine Show Society Committee for a very successful show. There were plenty of rides and entries and it is a great time to catch up with people who you may not see very often.
Congratulations also to Janine Morrow who was recognised for decades of volunteering to make the show happen.
It is with sadness that I note that Katherine lost two icons this last week: Dr. Jim Scattini and Les Cox.
Jim was a well-known respected doctor and he was given the Key to Katherine when he retired in 2016, in recognition of his over 50 years of service to the Katherine community. He is the only one to have ever been given the key.
Jim has left a huge legacy here in Katherine and will never be forgotten. His wife Marie has always been his strongest support.
On behalf of Katherine, I give our condolences to the family.
Les Cox owned and ran Katherine Stores and his brother Sonny ran Cox's store. They were the main supermarkets in Katherine.
Les and his wife Fay were the main employers in Katherine after the government. They were known for their hard work, honesty and community spirit.
They retired here and have been a part of the town for more than 60 years.
They have both been tireless volunteers in so many organisations and their legacy will live on. On behalf of Katherine, I give our condolences to the family.
Looking at what's on, it is dog registration time again.
There is an early bird registration until the end of this month. If you register now a whole dog is $52.00, a desexed dog is $22.00.
You can visit the Civic Centre or pay by calling 8972 5500 during office hours. Normal dog registrations are $65.40 for a whole dog or $29.20 for a desexed dog.
This Thursday will have the first Katherine Food Van Collective event. Four local food vans are anticipated to be serving at the car park next to Cinema 3 on Thursday and Sunday nights.
All the food vans are existing sellers in the Katherine CBD and this is a trial until the end of August to see how popular it will be.
The Barunga Festival is on the first weekend in August. This is a wonderful festival and a chance for the community to experience the culture, food and crafts of our Indigenous people. You can camp for the weekend or do a day trip.
Our first Katherine Defence and Mayoral Ball will be on Saturday, August 6 at the Katherine Museum. This will be a yearly event and the aim is to raise money each year for different charities.
This year we are raising funds for the Katherine Hospital to get a PAWS companion dog which costs around $30,000. There will be an auction with items donated from all over the territory.
Thank you to all the business community that have donated to this worthy cause. Tickets are on sale now at the Civic Centre.
The Katherine Races are on Saturday August 13.
This is another annual event not to be missed. As well as the horse races there are people that enjoy the fashions and the different hats on the day.
