Australian Community Media has appointed Annie Hesse as the new Northern Territory correspondent and journalist for the Katherine Times.
Born and raised in Germany, Ms Hesse brings a lifetime of experience to the role having commenced her career in journalism at the age of 11 when she started writing for her local newspaper.
She is also sure to be a familiar face for many in the Katherine community, as she was the editor of the Times for three years starting in 2011.
Ms Hesse said there was a reason she came back to Katherine after spending several years out of town.
"I moved away for some years and continued telling people how beautiful Katherine is and what a great community it is," she said.
"Every time I spoke about Katherine people would ask 'well if it's so great, why don't you live there?'.
"So here I am. It's great to be back in Katherine, there really is no place like home."
The Northern Territory correspondent said there was one aspect about her new role she was looking forward to.
"Just spending time with Katherine people and telling stories about Katherine and the wider Northern Territory," Ms Hesse said.
"Good stories are always happening in Katherine."
You can email Annie at annie.hesse@austcommunitymedia.com.au
