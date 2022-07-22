Aboriginal Ranger Grants Program now open

The next round of the Aboriginal Ranger Grants program is now open for applications.
Minister for Parks and Rangers, Nicole Manison, said previous grants had 'delivered outstanding results for the Territory, providing increased employment on country and more local decision making opportunities'.
Advertisement
"Our Aboriginal rangers do a terrific job on country - conserving our coastline, while protecting our iconic marine and wild life," Ms Manison said.
The program is seeking projects that increase employment outcomes, partner with businesses, industry and the Government and non-Government sector in innovative ways, and increase climate change adaptation and knowledge.
It includes grants from the Northern Territory's Land and Sea Management Fund (LSMF) and Ichthys LNG's $1.75m Coastal Management Offset grants.
Encouraging applications, INPEX General Manager Northern Territory, Roland Houareau said the Ichtys LNG part of the program would provide assistance for rangers and sea managers to deliver programs to protect a variety of species.
"Aboriginal Rangers play a critical role in the management and protection of many pristine and unique land and sea environments in the NT," he said.
"Not only does the program deliver environmental benefits, it also provides opportunities for rangers to work on country, supporting broader social and economic outcomes for Aboriginal people in the NT."
LSMF funding can be sought for a various activities including feral, fire and weed management, management of threatened and iconic species, cultural management and protection of cultural sites and knowledge, training and skills development, development of governance structures, environmental and ecological monitoring and evaluation, as well as innovative projects that build Aboriginal land management capacity and capability.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.