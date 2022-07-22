GPS to help track threatened species

With the help of custom-made GPS trackers, local rangers will be learning more about the movements and behaviours of a threatened animal species that calls the Katherine region home.
"In the NT, high populations are in the Pine Creek and Katherine regions, the species roosts in caves, sinkholes and deep crevices, but there is limited information about their movement patterns and foraging areas," the Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security said.
"The flora and fauna team have commenced capturing the ghost bats. The bats are handled quickly and carefully by experienced rangers."
Custom-made GPS tracking tags are then placed on the animals.
"Each tag is scheduled to document (the bats') GPS location every hour from dusk to dawn."
The tracker drops off within days of attachment, leaving the bat unharmed.
The tracking routine will be repeated to compare two separate times in the species' breeding cycle.
Ghost bats are the largest species of microchiropteran bats in Australia and one of the largest in the world.
They are a threatened species and are now restricted to northern Australia, with ghost bat colonies found across the Top End, as far as Elcho Island and Groote Eylandt, as well as WA's Kimberly and Pilbara regions and parts of northern and eastern Queensland.
The animals also occurred widely across Central Australia, but became extinct there in the 1960s to 1980s.
The distribution of the bats is influenced by the availability of suitable caves and mines for roost sites.
One of the largest known ghost bat colonies has found a home in a series of gold mine workings in Pine Creek.
Tracking the animals' movements will allow the Department's flora and fauna team to provide current, evidence-based advice about the species.
It will also provide better information to conserve the threatened species.
Habitat alteration from grazing by livestock and feral herbivores, inappropriate fire regimes and weed invasion can negatively impact foraging by ghost bats.
But the species is also susceptible to toxins found in cane toads, and in the past bats have been found dead with chewed toads in their throats in Kakadu National Park.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
