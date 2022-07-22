Museum caretaker seeks new adventures

When Barry Burrows left his Melbourne home 30 years ago, he was on the hunt for an adventure.
Armed with nothing but a vague travel plan, he worked on cattle stations, at pubs and schools, at the Pine Creek Museum, and even became part of the film crew for former NT Administrator Ted Egan's film 'The Drover's Boy'.
Advertisement
After spending time in South America, Egypt and Israel, his travels brought him to the Territory - and two years ago he moved to Timber Creek to look after the Timber Creek Police Museum.
"I remember first coming to the Timber Creek area back in the 80's, and it really was the final frontier," Mr Burrows said.
"I loved the rough life, and we didn't have to answer to many people back then."
First built in 1908 as the Timber Creek police station, nowadays the museum showcases historical artefacts, photographs and books that illustrate the rich and sometimes complicated history of the area.
"The thing about the history of Timber Creek and the police museum is that it's not all positive," Mr Burrows said, referring to violent encounters between first settlers and the traditional custodians of the Timber Creek region.
"The North Australia Observation Unit was also a large part of the area's history.
"They were tasked with patrolling northern Australia to look for signs of enemy activity, operating in small groups on horseback."
After two years in Timber Creek, Mr Burrows is now ready to explore the rest of Australia, leaving the Victoria Daly Regional Council on the hunt for a new full-time caretaker for the museum.
"I really hope the next person or people that take over has the knowledge and the enthusiasm to keep the museum alive," Mr Burrows said.
"They really should want to give back to the community by running this place well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.