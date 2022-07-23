Vic Daly region homeland finally connected to phone and internet services

When was the last time you sent a text message, checked your emails or made a call on your mobile?
A must-have in the lives of most Australians, residents in the small community of Lingara, about 30km from Yarralin, have only just been connected to the rest of the world.
Thanks to the successful launch of a mobile phone booster and satellite internet in the homeland last week, locals now have phone and internet reception.
On Friday night, community members gathered in the streets to celebrate phone and internet service for the first time in Lingara.
The small cell tower is delivering coverage across a 5 km radius in the community.
Victoria Daly Regional Council (VDRC) Mayor, Brian Pedwell, said the successful installation would mean a better quality of life for people in the homeland.
"When you can't make or receive a phone call or get onto the internet, it means you're cut off from family and essential food and health services," he said.
"It was incredibly frustrating, especially during the wet season where flooding around the community meant you couldn't leave at all."
Before the installation of the phone booster, the only way residents could previously reach family, friends or essential services was via a single public Wi-Fi community phone.
The installation of the small-cell satellite is part of a wider Homelands Project, supported by the Aboriginal Benefits Account (ABA).
The $174,950 in grant funding provided by ABA also covers upgrades to sewerage systems in the community.
Mayor Pedwell said while the Victoria Daly River Council was grateful for the support for Lingara, many other homelands were still without phone and internet coverage.
"It is unfortunate Victoria Daly did not receive funding for the other six rural homelands and areas of Pigeonhole, Amanbidji, Gilwi, Menngen, Myatt, and Fitzroy, but we are taking things one step at a time," he said.
"For the people of Lingara, this is going to be life-changing."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
