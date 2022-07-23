Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

'Smoke' on the water calls for tracksuit pants and beanies

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated July 23 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steam has been rising off the warm water of the Katherine River at the Low Level. The so-called 'steam fog' forms when cold air drifts across warm water. The water evaporates into the air above the Katherine River, forming low-hanging fog clouds that look like steam.

Cold Katherine mornings have seen steam rising off the warmer water of the Katherine River.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.