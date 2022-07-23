'Smoke' on the water calls for tracksuit pants and beanies

Cold Katherine mornings have seen steam rising off the warmer water of the Katherine River.
The so-called 'steam fog' forms when cold air drifts across warm water. The water evaporates into the air above the Katherine River, forming low-hanging fog clouds that look like steam.
Despite having to break out their tracksuits pants and wearing beanies for their morning coffee run, locals and tourists alike have been enjoying the ongoing dry season cool spell.
James Miller, who is travelling across the NT with his family, said the region had 'just the right climate'.
"We're from Tasmania, we don't mind the cold," the father-of-two said.
"You have wonderful cool mornings and evenings that warrant a bon fire, but during the day, unlike Tassie, the temperatures go up and remind you that you're somewhere in the tropics."
Cool mornings and night-time temperatures are set to stick around for a while longer yet, with minimum temperatures between 8 and 12 degrees predicted for the coming week.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
