Rodeo, campdraft to shine in a new light

Katherine's rodeo and campdraft areas at the Showgrounds are set to shine in a new light soon, thanks to a government grant.
The Katherine and District Show Society is among 52 organisations across the NT included in the latest round of Community Benefit Fund Major Grants. With a funding pool worth $4.9 million, the grants support a range of events, infrastructure upgrades, new equipment, and vehicle gifts.
The Show Society will be given $150,000 to upgrade lighting at the campdraft arena and at the new rodeo arena.
Victoria Daly Regional Council is also among the grant recipients, receiving $150,000 for playground refurbishment in Pine Creek.
Receiving money from levies imposed on gaming machines at licensed venues, the Community Benefit Fund supports not-for-profit community groups and regional councils.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said her government valued community organisations across the NT, and was proud to support these groups 'to increase capacity, service delivery, and facilities'.
"This is one of two Major Grants rounds we have each year to provide opportunities for community groups and regional councils to boost amenities and improve infrastructure; which in turn supports local businesses and creates jobs for Territorians," Mrs Fyles said.
"There are hundreds of groups across the NT which depend on access to much-needed funding from sources such as the Community Benefit Fund and that's why our Government backs organisations that promote community wellbeing."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
