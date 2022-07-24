New citizens welcomed

Katherine welcomed 16 new Australian citizens earlier this month.
On July 12, the new citizens swore their oaths and were presented with their citizenship certificates and a bottlebrush plant at the Council chambers.
Among the new Australian citizens - who moved from as far away as the UK, South Africa and India - were Katherine Town Council administration officer Nirodha Neupane and her son Adeep.
Mrs Neupane and her husband immigrated to Australia from Nepal eight years ago.
"Nepal is still a developing country, with water and electricity not a given like it is here in Australia," the young mother said.
"Getting permanent residency was the real feat and citizenship was the cherry on top.
"We like Australia. All of us are from elsewhere. That inclusiveness makes me feel like I'm not from somewhere else."
Mrs Neupane, who spent some time studying in England, said since moving to Katherine she had never 'felt or been told I don't belong here'.
"Even the language ... I come from a non-English speaking background, I see many people who don't have perfect English, and we still perform good jobs," she said.
Mrs Neupane said one of the benefits of living in a small community was that it was family friendly.
"I finish work and I can be there to pick up my kid in five minutes. It's amazing."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
