Christmas comes early for young readers

A Katherine author is celebrating Christmas in July to encourage the younger generation to read more.
"Christmas is a beautiful time of the year," Katherine Bowman said. "It's a time to celebrate, be with family, and it's a great reason for children to get books and sit on the couch and read."
The mother-of-three said reading time was the 'most quiet' time she would get with her children, and she was hoping other families would embrace Christmas in July to encourage their kids to spend more time with books, too.
Her Christmas book, Ember the Dragon's first Christmas, is the second instalment of the author's Ember rhyme stories of two brothers that set out, 'with ten bucks and a wagon, to adopt a new cat, but come home with a dragon'.
"I just have words in my head, and when I put them to paper they form a nice story," Mrs Bowman said about her journey of becoming a self-published author.
Her heart-warming books about mischievous but kind-hearted dragon Ember aren't just 'nice stories' though, they are also illustrated beautifully.
"I work with an illustrator in the Ukraine, who is currently illustrating my third Ember book," the author said.
"She told me the attacks had been getting closer, and she had to hide away from the windows or illustrate in the bathroom or the basement.
"The war is terrifying."
Mrs Bowman said hearing her illustrator's first-hand accounts about the war in the Ukraine had been eye-opening.
"It really reminds you how lucky we are here in Australia.
"I am glad that by giving her (the illustrator) work and a distraction, I can support her throughout this terrible time."
Christmas in July bundles - including baby onesies, personalised Santa sacks, T-shirts and of course books - are available on Mrs Bowman's website katherinebowman.square.site.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
