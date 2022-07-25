'Premier ultra' to be held in scenic surrounds this weekend

One of the Territory's most iconic multisport events will be held this Sunday in the surrounds of Nitmiluk National Park.
Organised by the Katherine Multisport Club, the Katherine Ultra Challenge is considered the 'premier ultra' in the NT; an adventure race showcasing the natural beauty of Nitmiluk National Park and the incredible endurance of competitors from the region and beyond.
The one-day multisport event encompasses multiple legs on varying terrain.
The race starts off with a 2km swim before participants will pair up in a double canoe for a 4.2km canoe challenge.
From the start of the Second Gorge, an 8km trail run will take participants up the Bamjon trail to the top of the cliff face to Pat's Lookout and to the awe-inspiring Jeddah's Rock before taking the Gurumal Trail back to the transition area at the Nitmiluk Ranger Station.
From there, participants will be taking part in a 40km road bike challenge, which will see them travel towards the edge of Katherine.
The road bike leg is followed by a cruelling 18km mountain bike leg through the new world-class flowing tracks of Nitmiluk's southern escarpment.
The epic race day is topped off by a 10km run on an out-and-back 4WD course.
"The Katherine Ultra Challenge is an event that encourages competitors of every ability," organisers said.
"While some wish to challenge themselves with time goals, many simply wish to have fun at their own pace, allowing more time to take in the epic surroundings."
