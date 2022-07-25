Katherine Times

'Premier ultra' to be held in scenic surrounds this weekend

Updated July 25 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:41am
Competitors exciting the water at Nitmiluk Gorge in last year's Katherine Ultra Challenge. Picture: Facebook.

One of the Territory's most iconic multisport events will be held this Sunday in the surrounds of Nitmiluk National Park.

