Katherine Times

Local players selected into Titaness Development Team

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated July 25 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelly, Marlie and Keiko have been selected in the 2022 Under 17 Titaness Development Team. Picture: Supplied.

Three Katherine Cowboys players are set to embark on a trip to Queensland after being selected in the 2022 Under 17s Titaness Development Team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.