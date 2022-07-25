Local players selected into Titaness Development Team

Three Katherine Cowboys players are set to embark on a trip to Queensland after being selected in the 2022 Under 17s Titaness Development Team.
NRL Northern Territory last week announced the team which will be travelling to Townsville to compete against some of North Queensland's best U17s female players.
Katherine Cowboys stars Keiko Fordimail, Marlie Gillett and Nelly Thomas are among a group of Territorians who have been identified as potential representative players in next year's proposed 18s Schools Girls Competition.
From August 19 to 22, the three young players will be working on their team and individual performances as part of their games against North Queensland teams.
The Titaness Development Team will also be taking part in field and gym sessions, video reviews and a training camp with North Queensland Cowboys WNRL head coach Ben Jefferies.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
