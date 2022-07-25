Katherine region to benefit from Leaders Development Program

A Katherine horticulture leader is among a group of Territorians who have been selected to participate in an innovative program focussing on leadership, networks and building personal and community resilience.
The Drought Resilience Leaders Development Program, which commenced in Katherine on Monday, July 25, is bringing together 19 people from Katherine, Barkly and the greater Darwin region as part of the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
The program is being delivered over six days, giving farmers and regional community leaders the opportunity to develop the skills, knowledge, mindset and networks to lead their communities into the future.
Participant Dr Salman Quddus, NT Government Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade's Katherine region Horticulture Team Leader, said the program would help to further support local growers and producers by teaching adaptive leadership, climate science, problem solving, mental and physical wellbeing and other essential skills.
"In the Northern Territory the wet and dry season are very different, especially as our dry seasons are particularly drier than other regions," Dr Quddus said.
"As a result, farmers tend to use different practises for each season.
"The Agribusiness and Horticulture industry is interested in drought resilience and it's something that I would like to learn more about so that I can pass this information on to the farmers I interact with."
Mr Quddus said as part of the program he looked forward to learning new strategies to add to his 'toolbox' and becoming a better leader in the region.
After completing the development program, participants will have the opportunity to give back to their communities through a Community Extension grant project, designed to help share the knowledge they have gained.
"One of the benefits of undertaking this program is participants can support resilience action across Katherine, Barkly and Greater Darwin through a Community Extension grant," Future Drought Fund Chief Executive Matt Linnegar said.
"Participants will have the opportunity to apply for a $4,000 grant each and can elect to work on an initiative individually or collectively buddy up with a few others and combine those resources to deliver a joint project."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
