'Don't we produce enough red meat in Australia?'

Darwin International Airport is among a range of airports across the country that have taken delivery of sanitisation foot mats, in a bid to keep out a disease that could destroy the livelihoods of pastoralists across the nation.
Foot and Mouth disease, an acute and highly contagious viral disease that affects cloven hooved animals, including cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, camels and deer, was detected in Indonesia in May this year and has since spread to Bali.
Since its detection, pastoralists across the country have been calling for stricter biosecurity measures as an outbreak of FMD in Australia would instantly cripple the beef industry and the live export market, costing the nation an estimated $80 billion over several years.
The introduction of sanitised foot mats has been widely welcomed by the industry, but concerns remain.
"It is important to remember that these foot mats are not a silver bullet to keep FMD out of Australia," the office for Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Senator the Hon Murray Watt, said in a statement.
"(The mats) provide another layer of protection in addition to measures already imposed."
Senator Watt said passengers entering from Indonesia needed to know that Australian biosecurity operations, both overt and covert, were assessing travellers and 'anyone caught doing the wrong thing' would be fined.
"As we have said all along, we believe the greater risk of FMD getting into Australia is via incorrectly or illegally labelled meat products from overseas.
"We have now increased our surveillance of mail from Indonesia and China so that every parcel is screened and so we can identify any potential biosecurity risks."
Only last week, viral fragments of foot and mouth disease were discovered in pork products on shop shelves in the Melbourne CBD.
An undeclared beef product carried by a passenger who recently returned from Indonesia also tested positive for foot and mouth viral fragments.
For Tipperary Group of Stations General Manager and President of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association, David Connolly, it isn't just the threat of FMD that has him 'bloody concerned', but also the fact that meat is still being imported from other countries.
"Don't we produce enough red meat in Australia," he said.
"Isn't it a pity that any meat has to be imported, when we have the level and quality of meat we have here, domestically.
"Our production exceeds what we can consume."
Mr Connolly said while Australia had to 'deal with our neighbours respectfully', now was the time to implement the 'strictest border controls and restrictions'.
Meanwhile, biosecurity officers at international airports have reported improved compliance from returned passengers from Indonesia over the weekend, as measures to keep FMD out of Australia continue to ramp up.
Nearly 3,700 passengers returning from Indonesia on the weekend, were risk assessed by border officials or more intensively questioned by biosecurity officers at Melbourne's international airport on Saturday alone.
"The rates of undeclared FMD risk items and undeclared contaminated footwear was also drastically down compared with last week," Senator Watt's office said.
"It is great to see our message getting through to travellers about the seriousness of this disease overseas," the Senator said.
"All up, our new measures mean we have the strongest response to a biosecurity threat in Australian history."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
