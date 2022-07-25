Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

All Mango Roads come from Katherine

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated July 25 2022 - 9:09pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marie Piccone attributes Manbulloos growth and success over the past 14 years to the passion and dedication of her team, which boasts world-class knowledge, training and experience in mango growing, harvesting, export and supply chain management. Picture: Manbulloo Ltd.

Mango growers who started their first mango farm on the outskirts of Katherine, have been awarded the commercial rights to three new varieties of the much-loved fruit.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.