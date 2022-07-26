Katherine Times
Iconic Games to return

July 26 2022 - 5:00am
The iconic Alice Springs Masters Games are now calling for Expressions of Interest from sporting groups across the NT keen on being involved in next year's games.

Katherine sporting clubs and athletes will be ramping up their training soon, after the date for the iconic Masters Games has been announced.

