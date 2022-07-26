Iconic Games to return

Katherine sporting clubs and athletes will be ramping up their training soon, after the date for the iconic Masters Games has been announced.
Returning to the Red Centre, the Alice Springs Masters Games will be held next year from October 14 to 21.
Easily the most iconic Masters Games in the country, due to its unique location, participants will be able to combine bucket-list experiences with a fun sporting event.
The event is now calling for Expressions of Interest from sporting groups keen on being involved in next year's games.
Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby, said the Alice Springs Masters Games were a 'much-loved Territory event'.
"The Masters Games welcome new and repeat competitors from all over the country and overseas - which is great for local businesses and our economy," he said.
"It's fantastic to see the Games return after being affected by COVID. "We've seen how events such as Parrtjima and Red CentreNATS deliver full hotels and a bustling CBD - and that's exactly what these Games will continue to do.
"If you're involved in a Territory sport and want to see it included in next year's Games, get your Expression of Interest in now."
Former competitors can also get involved by entering the Legends Competition.
