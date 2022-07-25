Y to run free classes this week

Katherinites keen to explore a variety of fitness classes are encouraged to visit their local Y this week.
Until July 30 the Henry Scott Recreation Centre is running a group fitness launch week.
Katherine Recreation Manager Bron Humphrys said all group fitness classes for the entire week were free.
"And there are prizes to be won, plus we'll be giving out heaps of awesome goodies.
"We'd love to get as many of the Katherine community coming in to give it all a go as we can.
"We just want people to come in and try something they might not normally try - in a safe, fun, encouraging and inspiring community atmosphere.
"Not just for physical fitness, but emotional and definitely for the social as well."
Classes include Les Mills BodyPump and Body Attack, Zumba, RPM, Bootcamp, cardio and core strengthening classes and much more.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
