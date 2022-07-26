Comms initiative gives tower to the people

A multi-million dollar program is underway to deliver mobile phone services to more remote communities across the Territory.
The $5.8 million Remote Small Cells program will for the first time bring connectivity to an additional 20 remote communities within the Big Rivers, Barkly, Central Australia, East Arnhem and Top End regions.
Minister for Corporate and Digital Development, Ngaree Ah Kit said she knew how important telecommunications services in remote communities were.
"As a government, we recognise the economic and social value of these services, and their ability to help close the gap of Aboriginal disadvantage," she said.
The twenty communities - including Menngen and Wuyagiba in the Katherine region - were assessed as suitable given their remote location, population, and environmental considerations.
The communications program will see small cell telecommunications infrastructure to be installed which will provide services via a satellite signal with full back-up power solutions.
Each installation provides a small number of users with a mobile signal over a one to 1.5 kilometre radius, delivering vital telecommunications services to the bush and improving the lives of Territorians living and working in remote communities.
Previous telecommunications co-investment programs between the NT Government and Telstra connected 47 remote communities, allowing isolated Territorians access to communications services already available to most other Australians.
Northern Territory Regional General Manager for Telstra, Nic Danks, said across Australia Telstra had more than 160 satellite small cells in operation, delivering Telstra 4G mobile services to remote locations where otherwise it may not be possible.
"While Telstra provides mobile connectivity to more than 96 percent of the NT population, its sheer size means there are large patches of the Territory where there is no coverage.
"However, providing regional connectivity is not just a Telstra responsibility - it's a challenge that must be shared between federal, state and local governments and with other telecommunications providers."
