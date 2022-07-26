Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Fatal Stuart Hwy crash still under investigation

Updated July 26 2022 - 10:01pm, first published 4:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fatal Stuart Hwy crash still under investigation

Northern Territory Police are calling for information in relation to a fatal Stuart Highway crash that occurred earlier this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.