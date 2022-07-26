Fatal Stuart Hwy crash still under investigation

Northern Territory Police are calling for information in relation to a fatal Stuart Highway crash that occurred earlier this month.
Shortly before 10pm on Friday, July 1, police received a report from a passing motorist that a man had been fatally hit by a car.
Advertisement
The driver remained at the scene until police arrived, and he returned negative results to roadside tests for alcohol and drugs.
NT Police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and would like to speak to any drivers who witnessed the pedestrian prior to the crash.
"Police would like to speak in particular to the driver of a white SUV that avoided the pedestrian near the intersection of Lee Street and Stuart Highway," Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Corey Borton said.
"It is believed that this driver has information that can assist with inquiries."
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444. Please quote reference number 10048701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.