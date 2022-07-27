'A miracle' - Tiny tail-wagger gets new lease on life

A dog lover has come to the aid of a puppy and is raising funds to send the pooch to its fur-ever home.
Katherinite Chelsea Coutts took in red heeler puppy Poppy on behalf of Queensland-based friends who had adopted the tiny tail-wagger.
"To my knowledge the breeder had taken the correct steps to make sure the pup was vaccinated and healthy at eight weeks, so I collected the pup and took her for a vet check to only find out she didn't have any shots," Ms Coutts said.
But not only was the little dog not vaccinated, Poppy had also contracted parvovirus, a highly contagious virus with mortality rates that can reach over 90 percent if left untreated.
A dog breeder herself, Ms Coutts forked out climbing vet bills to nurse the little bundle of fur back to health, but at the same time Poppy's new owner Ashleigh Stafford and her partner were en route to Katherine to take their new family addition home.
"My mates flew over to meet their new dog, but Poppy couldn't fly due to catching the virus," Ms Coutts said. "My mates had to go back home without their fur baby after seeing her almost die from the virus.
"Weighing only two kilograms and being so sick - it was heartbreaking.
"No words can describe what we went through with Poppy.
"She was only given a ten percent chance to survive."
But thanks to the care at Katherine Vet Care, the sick puppy is on the road to recovery.
"We didn't think it was possible, but a miracle happened," Ms Coutts said.
"We were able to take her to my home in Katherine, and my mates now have to wait 14 days until Poppy is allowed to fly. Then she'll finally be able to go to her new home."
But while Poppy is recovering, the good Samaritan is left with climbing bills that are already adding up to more than $3,000, and the dog's new owners will also have to pay for new airfares to pick up their pooch.
To help alleviate the financial burden on the tail-wagger's new family and to give Poppy a better start into the future, Ms Coutts has created a GoFundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/poppy-the-reddog
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
