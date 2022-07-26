Katherine Times
NTFRS: Establish firebreak or risk fine

Updated July 26 2022 - 8:57pm, first published 8:30pm
Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Services have renewed calls for rural landholders to maintain their firebreaks or risk being fined.

