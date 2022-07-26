NTFRS: Establish firebreak or risk fine

Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Services have renewed calls for rural landholders to maintain their firebreaks or risk being fined.
In an effort to stop fires from spreading into rural properties, rural land owners are required to establish a four metre firebreak around the perimeter or their land, which consists of either bare earth or grass slashed to less than 50mm.
Higher than average rainfall has resulted in increased fuel loads around residential and rural properties, posing a danger to property owners in the rural area.
Southern Acting District Officer Stephen Hunter said recent checks undertaken by NTFRS officers had revealed a high number of rural properties without the required property firebreak.
"Recent checks have shown there are still a lot of rural properties which do not have adequate fire breaks in place," A/DO Hunter said.
"The installation of firebreaks on rural properties is not just a legislative requirement but is also an essential step owners can take to protect their property during the fire season.
"Not only does it assist in slowing down a fire, but it also provides clear access for attending fire crews."
Rural land owners have until August 31 to establish their firebreaks.
Failure to do so will result in an infringement notice and a victim level fine, totalling $660.
